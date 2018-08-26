Rainbow Wahine fall to Kansas State in volleyball opener

Hawaii setter Faith Ma'afala (12) and middle hitter Skyler Williams (8) get a double block on Kansas State's Kylee Zumach (7) during the second set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii middle hitter Skyler Williams (8) gets a block on Kansas State's Elle Sandbothe (2) in the second set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii outside hitter McKenna Granato (3) hits past the Kansas State defense in the second set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii opposite Angel Gaskin (13) gets a set in the second set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii libero Reyn "Tita" Akiu (7) passes a ball in the second set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow- Santos talks to her team in the second set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii outside hitter McKenna Granato (3) hits over Kansas State's Peyton Williams (11) and Sarah Dixon (4) in the first set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii middle hitter Sarah Liva (15) hits between Kansas State's Elle Sandbothe (2) and Gloria Mutiri (18) in the first set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii middle hitter Skyler Williams (8) goes down the line past Kansas State's Kylee Zumach (7) in the first set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii middle hitter Sarah Liva (15) hits over Kansas State's Elle Sandbothe (2) in the first set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii middle hitter Sarah Liva (15) hits the ball over the defense of Kansas State's Elle Sandbothe (2) and Gloria Mutiri (18) the first set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii outside hitter McKenna Granato (3) goes up against Kansas State's Gloria Mutiri (18) in the first set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii outside hitter McKenna Granato (3) watches the ball get past Kansas State's Peyton Williams (11) and Sarah Dixon (4) in the first set of the Kansas State vs. Hawaii women's volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.