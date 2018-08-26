TODAY POLO >> Honolulu Polo Club: Gene Turchi Memorial-Sportsmanship Cup, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo. VOLLEYBALL >> College Women: Hawaii vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center MONDAY BOWLING >> OIA West: 5 p.m. Read More

TODAY

POLO

>> Honolulu Polo Club: Gene Turchi Memorial-Sportsmanship Cup, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College Women: Hawaii vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center

MONDAY

BOWLING

>> OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division III girls: Assets vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

>> OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kalaheo; Castle at Kahuku; Kailua at Moanalua; Kaiser at Farrington; Kalani at Roosevelt; McKinley at Kaimuki. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Saturday



International Championship

>> Seoul (South Korea) 2, Kawaguchi (Japan) 1

United States Championship

>> Honolulu 3, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0

Today

Third Place

>> Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 4 a.m.

World Championship

>> Seoul (South Korea) vs. Honolulu, 9 a.m.