 Blood Bank of Hawaii in desperate need of donors
Star-Advertiser staff
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 1:02pm

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016

    Kim-Anh Nguyen, president and CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaii, says “Every two seconds someone needs blood for a lifesaving treatment or emergency care.”

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is in urgent need of donors to replenish its blood supply in the wake of Hurricane Lane.

Following the cancellation of blood drives across the state on Thursday and Friday, and the closure of the Young Street Donor Center on Friday, collections were lower than normal, and have left the Blood Bank with less than a one-day supply of blood.

“Donors are urgently needed to roll up their sleeves and donate now to help replenish our blood supply,” said Kim-Anh Nguyen, president and CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaii, in a news release. “Every two seconds someone needs blood for a lifesaving treatment or emergency care.”

The Blood Bank needs at least 500 pints of blood this week to maintain its supply to hospitals. About 200 blood donors are needed daily to help meet the needs of Hawaii’s patients.

Donors can visit the Young Street Donor Center, 1907 Young St., from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, or call 848-­4770 to set up an appointment. More donor locations are available at bbhdonor.org.

