Police reopened Kamehameha Highway tonight near Waihee Road in Kahaluu after a crash involving a tour bus and a car.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. and there were no critical or fatal injuries, police said.

Police reopened the road at about 8:30 p.m.