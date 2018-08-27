 VIDEO: Hawaii’s Little League Champions arrive in Honolulu to hero’s welcome
August 27, 2018 | 87° | Check Traffic

Top News

VIDEO: Hawaii’s Little League Champions arrive in Honolulu to hero’s welcome

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 3:08pm

  • FACEBOOK

    Hawaii’s Little League Champions arrive at Honolulu’s airport today.

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Little League World Series champs from Honolulu landed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today to a hero’s welcome and represented a much-needed boost to an island state that had been preoccupied by Hurricane Lane.

The 14 boys and three coaches were showered in lei, given zip pacs from Zippy’s and received a raucous greeting from the Royal Hawaiian Band, which played the theme to “Hawaii 5-0” as the team entered a press conference and was greeted by family, friends and the Honolulu media.

They shook hands with Gov. David Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho and City Councilmembers Kymberly Pine and Brandon Elefante.

Unlike Hawaii’s two previous Little League World Series champs from Ewa Beach and Waipahu, the Honolulu team represents Oahu’s urban core. City managing director Roy Amemiya said plans are underway to hold a parade for the team sometime this week, likely downtown, not in Waikiki.

“It’s for the residents, not the visitors,” Amemiya said.

Caldwell and Ige praised the team for representing Hawaii with humility and sportsmanship — especially at a time of uncertainty.

“After Hurricane Lane, we needed some good news,” Caldwell said. “… These young men showed grace and humility.”

Hawaii’s Ka’olu Holt pitched his first complete game on Sunday as the team went went undefeated at South Willimasport, Pa. and beat South Korea 3-0 to win the world series.

With previous Little League World Series wins by teams from Waipahu and Ewa Beach, Hawaii is now one of seven U.S. states to win at least three championships. But the Hawaii vicitories all have come in the last 13 years.

Watch Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies as they cover the homecoming here:

PREVIOUS STORY
Honolulu will hold parade for Little League champs, Mayor Caldwell says
NEXT STORY
Portuguese man-of-war influx hits Kailua Beach Park
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING