Haleakala National Park, state parks reopen after Hurricane Lane threat

Haleakala National Park reopened this morning, while most state parks under the jurisdiction of the Division of Forestry and Wildlife reopened to the public at noon on Sunday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Haleakala National Park reopened this morning, while most state parks under the jurisdiction of the Division of Forestry and Wildlife reopened to the public at noon on Sunday.

The parks were closed early last week for public safety due to what was then the threat of Hurricane Lane. Haleakala National Park has resumed issuing permits for backcountry camping and cabin permits.

Although the state conducted initial damage and hazard assessments on Saturday, some closed signs may still be up.

On Oahu, where Lane had little impact, a small landslide occurred on the Moleka Trail on the upper east edge of Makiki Valley.

“Assessments of conditions and any repairs needed will be ongoing over the next several days,” said DOFAW administrator David Smith said in a news release, “while areas may be opened, people are advised to use caution due to storm impacts and hazards that may be present, including but not limited to downed trees, erosion, flooding, strong currents, and hazardous road and trail conditions.”

The following remain closed:

>> On Hawaii island, Keanakolu cabins, Ainapo cabin, Waimanu trail and campsites.

>> On Maui, the Pools of Oheo is closed indefinitely due to rockslides.

>> On Kauai, Haena State Park and Napali Coast State Wilderness Park remain closed due to flood damage in April.

Hikers are welcome to report damage or hazards on the trail on the Na Ala Hele website (located at bottom of the page) or via the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Facebook page.