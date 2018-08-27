Lahaina schools, threatened by brush fires, hurricane, set to reopen

All public schools in Lahaina will reopen to students Tuesday, after taking an extra day to recover from last week’s brush fires and Hurricane Lane.

The four schools that had remained closed today were Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, King Kamehameha III Elementary and Princess Nahienaena Elementary.

Other public schools on Maui were back in business today, along with the rest of the state’s schools. Maui schools had been closed since Wednesday due to the threat of the hurricane.

Teachers and staff reported to the Lahaina campuses today to inspect the premises and prepare for the arrival of their students.