Lane rainfall may have set state record

Forecasters say Hurricane Lane may have set a record in Hawaii with 52.02 inches of rain in Mountain View from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Forecasters say Hurricane Lane may have set a record in Hawaii with 52.02 inches of rain in Mountain View from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The measurement still needs to be verified, but if confirmed it means Hurricane Lane has broken the state’s record for total storm rainfall from a tropical cyclone. The previous record was 52.00 inches at Kanaloahuluhulu Ranger Station during Hurricane Hiki in 1950.

It would also mean Hurricane Lane set the nation’s second-highest total storm rainfall from a tropical cyclone since 1950 with the record of 60.58 inches being set in Nederland, Texas during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

In addition, an unverified private weather station reported 58.80 inches of rainfall during the same time span, the weather service said. They will try to confirm the report.