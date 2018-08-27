 Lane rainfall may have set state record
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 8:50pm
Forecasters say Hurricane Lane may have set a record in Hawaii with 52.02 inches of rain in Mountain View from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The measurement still needs to be verified, but if confirmed it means Hurricane Lane has broken the state’s record for total storm rainfall from a tropical cyclone. The previous record was 52.00 inches at Kanaloahuluhulu Ranger Station during Hurricane Hiki in 1950.

It would also mean Hurricane Lane set the nation’s second-highest total storm rainfall from a tropical cyclone since 1950 with the record of 60.58 inches being set in Nederland, Texas during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

In addition, an unverified private weather station reported 58.80 inches of rainfall during the same time span, the weather service said. They will try to confirm the report.

