Officer fires shot at man in stolen police vehicle in Makiki

Honolulu police are in pursuit of a male suspect who allegedly stole a police officer’s vehicle.

An all-points bulletin was issued sometime before 7 a.m. for the vehicle, a dark blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner with a Hawaii license plate SSX 803.

Police dispatch reported the vehicle’s blue lights are illuminated.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on the H-1 freeway near Pearlridge Center at about 7:23 a.m. Officers reportedly fired one round at the suspect when they spotted it in the area of Foodland Beretania.

The suspect continued to flee in the stolen police vehicle.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 11 inches with dirty blonde hair. The suspect is further described as wearing a long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.