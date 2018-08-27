 Officer fires shot at man in stolen police vehicle in Makiki
August 27, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Officer fires shot at man in stolen police vehicle in Makiki

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 8:18am
ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are in pursuit of a male suspect who allegedly stole a police officer’s vehicle.

An all-points bulletin was issued sometime before 7 a.m. for the vehicle, a dark blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner with a Hawaii license plate SSX 803.

Police dispatch reported the vehicle’s blue lights are illuminated.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on the H-1 freeway near Pearlridge Center at about 7:23 a.m. Officers reportedly fired one round at the suspect when they spotted it in the area of Foodland Beretania.

The suspect continued to flee in the stolen police vehicle.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 11 inches with dirty blonde hair. The suspect is further described as wearing a long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tropical Storm Miriam strengthens overnight in Eastern Pacific
NEXT STORY
Nation’s top student loan official resigns
Comments (9)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING