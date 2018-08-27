 Portuguese man-of-war influx hits Kailua Beach Park
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 2:38pm

    A Portuguese man-of-war washed up along the shoreline of Kailua Beach on Saturday.

Lifeguards this morning warned the public that they are witnessing a higher than normal influx of Portuguese man-of-war at Kailua Beach Park.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards have posted warning signs and are urging the public to use caution when entering the ocean at the beach park.

Men-of-war, also known as bluebottles or Physalia utriculus, drift in island waters and wash up on beaches with their distinctive bubble floats and long tentacles. They deliver a painful sting, which can be dangerous to those who are sensitive. The University of Hawaii has done various studies on how to treat men-of-war stings.

The Portuguese men-of-war were also present in Kailua over the weekend.

