Portuguese man-of-war influx hits Kailua Beach Park

Lifeguards this morning warned the public that they are witnessing a higher than normal influx of Portuguese man-of-war at Kailua Beach Park.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards have posted warning signs and are urging the public to use caution when entering the ocean at the beach park.

Men-of-war, also known as bluebottles or Physalia utriculus, drift in island waters and wash up on beaches with their distinctive bubble floats and long tentacles. They deliver a painful sting, which can be dangerous to those who are sensitive. The University of Hawaii has done various studies on how to treat men-of-war stings.

The Portuguese men-of-war were also present in Kailua over the weekend.