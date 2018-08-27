Residents dealt losses from Lane should contact insurer immediately, group says

SHARE















A national insurance group urges Hawaii residents affected by flooding associated with Hurricane Lane to contact their insurer immediately.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by Hurricane Lane, and insurers are ready to help families with the recovery process,” said Mark Sektnan, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America vice president of state government relations, in a news release. “It’s important to contact your insurance agent or company as soon as possible to get the claims process started. Additionally, there are a number of things residents can do to help expedite the recovery process such as photograph the damage and make an inventory of what was lost or damaged.”

While wind-related damage due to Lane is generally covered by a homeowner’s hurricane policy, damage for cars is covered under the comprehensive portion of the automobile insurance policy. Business owners are covered under their commercial policies.

Flood damage, meanwhile, is typically covered through the National Flood Insurance Program rather than homeowners insurance, said PCI. A flood insurance policy may also cover mudslides, but must meet specific criteria.

Victims who evacuated and have damaged homes should save all receipts from hotels and restaurants because they may be eligible for reimbursement from their insurer.

Also, during storm recovery, residents should make an inventory of possessions, and be prepared to list the “replacement cost” of each item and its actual cash value in the home. Do not sign any contracts or pay deposits for contractors until seeing an insurance adjuster.

Homeowners who experienced flood damage but do not have a flood policy can contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at 800-621-3362 or www.fema.gov for additional resources.