 Suspect charged after alleged assault of Kalihi man
Suspect charged after alleged assault of Kalihi man

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 8:50pm
Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old man in Kalihi.

Christopher Seia was charged over the weekend with three counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary. His bail is set at $50,000.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Seia attacked the victim with an undisclosed dangerous instrument sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Friday.

The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Police located the suspect on Kalena Drive near Kalihi Valley Homes and arrested him that morning on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

