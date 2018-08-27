 Suspect charged after allegedly robbing man in Palama area
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018
Prosecutors have charged a 24-year-old suspect after he allegedly robbed a 54-year-old man in the Palama area.

Police charged Smiley S. Katsuda Sunday with first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $50,000.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Katsuda threatened the victim with an undisclosed dangerous instrument and demanded money at about 9:35 a.m. Saturday.

Katsuda and the victim are strangers.

Police responded and arrested Katsuda on suspicion of robbery and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

