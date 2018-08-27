Prohibit hoarding during emergencies

I am angry. Every natural disaster is exactly the same: People go out and buy all the supplies they can get their hands on, stripping shelves bare even when they know they are overbuying for their households. People hoard water, toilet paper, canned food and diapers, which prevents other people from getting them.

Then, when the hurricane or tsunami doesn’t occur, they go back to the store to return everything and get their money back. They repeat the cycle the next time.

I am sick and tired of this selfish attitude from what is supposed to be the aloha state. I went to a warehouse store last week in Waipahu just for flashlights — all gone! You know where I found them? In the returns basket. Someone came in and bought them before me and then decided they didn’t need them. If that person had practiced aloha, they would have taken only what they needed and someone else could have had the four that I bought.

I propose a law to cut this greed and hoarding: “Supplies bought in preparation for a hurricane or other natural disaster may not be returned.”

Christopher Lai

Mililani

—

Security clearance rightfully removed

Anyone who has ever held a position of authority, whether in the private sector or military, knows that the day one leaves that position the perks that went with it disappear. This includes the ability to walk back into the former office, give orders, and use a security clearance to find out what is going on behind closed doors.

I have held management positions with major airlines, and maintained good relations with them after leaving, but my ID badge was surrendered, travel benefits terminated, and I was no longer privy to confidential information.

The same should apply to former CIA Director John Brennan and, frankly, to all former employees of the government, especially those from sensitive areas such as the FBI and Department of Justice, particularly those who are embittered by being removed and plan to use the security clearances to sabotage the new administration.

The notion, promulgated by the left, that removing the security clearances obstructs freedom of speech, is clearly preposterous, as evidenced by Brennan’s ranting and raving in the media using his First Amendment right to protest.

Bryan Geoffrey

Kaneohe

—

Bike thefts plague Complete Streets

As programs like Complete Streets make Oahu a very bicycle-friendly city, politicians and law enforcement officials need to create stronger laws against bicycle and moped thefts. It’s just too rampant.

As agricultural theft is so rampant, it was made a felony crime and not just a misdemeanor.

Bicycle and moped-friendly cities like Austin, Texas, and Portland, Ore., have already made bicycle theft a crime equal to grand theft auto, which was a felony, years ago.

Is it any wonder why there are so many bicycle parts surrounding almost every homeless tent?

I would vote for a politician who takes this as a real and serious concern.

Han Song

Kaneohe

—

‘Hawaii Five-0’ has fans in Spain

Greetings from Spain!

I read a comment somewhere written by a Hawaiian native complaining that “Hawaii Five-0” did not represent his culture. This has really annoyed me. This show has never pretended to be a Hawaiian cultural showcase. It is an action show taking place in Hawaii and is advertised as such, at least in Europe.

Yet it has done much to make the viewers aware that Hawaii is much more than mai tais in Waikiki with a “flower necklace” around the neck. This show has made me want to visit Hawaii, and although I cannot afford to stay many days, I look forward to having at least a good glimpse of the rich Polynesian culture and of the aloha spirit.

So mahalo to “Hawaii Five-0”!

Carmen Vilaseca

Barcelona

—

Drunk driver got a lenient sentence

I read in the paper about how little human life is worth on the island (“Man sentenced in drunken driving crash,” Star- Advertiser, Aug. 20).

A drunk driver, at almost twice the legal limit and speeding, caused an accident that killed someone and got only a $1,000 fine and 18 months in prison.

I’m outraged and saddened that this was all he received for a sentence (oh yes, and probation, big deal) — barely a slap on the wrist. I hope the man killed had no family or friends who have to live with this senseless act for the rest of their lives.

Chuck Dozier

Kailua

—

Hire more water safety personnel

More water safety personnel are needed on Oahu. The city needs to appropriate the funds to hire more lifeguards for the safety of our residents and tourists. Many visitors come to enjoy our beaches. Unmanned or short-staffed lifeguard towers do not provide safety for beach users, visitors or local residents.

Lifeguards, mobile responders and rescue operators are in short supply. The city needs to fund our safety workforce.

Mandy Bowers

Manoa

—

Widen sidewalks at Kapiolani Park

Improve Kapiolani Park for those who want to walk, run and bike. The sidewalk that goes around the park is so skinny, two people can barely walk side by side.

Expand the width so that there is a dedicated walk/run lane, and a separate bike lane. Minneapolis and Seattle both have some fantastic walk/bike lanes around some of their large lakes. The demand in Honolulu is there. Just look at Magic Island and how crowded it is with people walking and running.

Do it for our kupuna. And our keiki. And everyone else in between. It’ll be a good investment.

Gregg Kageyama

Niu Valley