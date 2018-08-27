Crash on Big Island kills 1

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Ocean View on Hawaii island.

Firefighters responded to the crash between the 82 and 83 mile markers on Highway 11 shortly after 7 a.m. and found the vehicle overturned about 20 yards off the roadway, a Hawaii County Fire Department news release said. The man, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene. Firefighters turned the scene over to police for an investigation. Police closed one lane of the highway for about three hours to investigate.