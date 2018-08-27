SHARE















ADVERTISING

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed.

Marriages

Filed on Oahu, Aug. 10-21

>> Lloyd Kaimi Acasio and Kelly Kanane Fernandez

>> Jesse Aaron Adams and Savanah Rilie Stricklin

>> Giovany Mateo Addun and Jack Spencer McAllister

>> Brian Keoni Ancho and Jolene Evaleilani Mattos

>> Joslin Ashlee Aquino and Daniel Wesley Philley

>> Jeremy Christopher Armstrong and Brittany Alexandria Morris Andres

>> Daven Allen Bantolina Astrero and Christal Ulep Canoneo

>> Maurice Kaohulani Aubuchon and Pamela-Jaimelyn Mele Utu

>> Steven Michael Aurich and Kristi Nelson

>> Jason Lee Baroza and Rose Lynne Bombarda

>> Jaime-Lynn Kauiokalani Benkman and Ryan James Mason

>> DeAngelo Lamar Brock and Melissa Rueda

>> Carolina Brown and Diego Daniel Ruzzo Depaulo

>> Rodolfo Claveria Buenavista Jr. and Michelle Joy Andres Gaoiran

>> Amanda Lynn Cadirao and Aaron Dean Perreira Jr.

>> David Alfred Catimon and Marivic Pangelinan Jones

>> Caroline Kyungsun Cha and Nicholas Michael Han

>> Daniel Kamuela Waipio Chai and Toni Healaniokala Dias

>> Jonathan Francis Ciecko and Anna Helena Wojtas

>> Rhia Almeria Constantino and Michelle Marie Perez Terlaje

>> Amy Rebecca Copley and Andrew Hong Chung Chan

>> Eugenio Corpuz and Dale Weldon Spaulding

>> John Gordon Cosgrove and Nicole Anne Pysyk

>> Chantelle Santos Crossley and Alex Francisco Guila

>> Michael Darren Davis and Bente Louise Tingelstad

>> Farin Sharee De la cruz and Jason John Murnane

>> James Tarampi Domingo and Joanne Dongito Galang

>> Edwin Asaichi Ebisui III and Robyn Xiuming Yee

>> Martin Ebner and Sarah Vanessa Wolfand

>> Blanca Alicia Enriquez and Mike Ralph Lianoz

>> Jessica Helen Fabrigas and Thomas Ho Won Lee

>> Ashley Sauyu Fu and Craig Austin Holbrook

>> Kelli Anne Natsue Ganeku and Logan Masaru Murakami

>> Joseph Solorzano Garcia Jr. and Shannon Marie McNulty

>> Jerald Kwock Wah Goo and Diana Tracy Ryan

>> Kayla Cody Goss and Kenneth John Wantje

>> Lymari Ophelia Graciano and Ethan Hunter Skeen

>> Samantha Jane Hamilton Jr. and Kyle Ray Snyder

>> Julielynn Harris and Brian Norman Alexander

>> Dieter Nicholas Holstein and Ginny Lisette Swenson

>> Thomas Wayne Hoover Jr. and Hazelle Ann Dela Cruz Sarmiento

>> Makena Alexandra Hunt and Vanessa Veronique Johanna Rockstroh

>> Matthew Thomas Hunt and Ashika Irene Ambrose

>> Leanne Cheryl Huskie and Liam Edward Bateman

>> Corey Latroy Hutcherson and Rasheedah Logan

>> Emil Irajpanah and Madison Jean-Anne Smith

>> Emilio Andres Jacinto and Joyce Tagaca Cascayan

>> Julie Rae Johnson and William Antony Edwards

>> Angie Orieli Juarez Siena and Cenk Cihangir

>> Francine Lokelani Kahalepuna and Michael Kaena Kai Rivera

>> Tina Marie Anela Kalaikai and Evan Laa Yoshikazu Fujihara

>> Dayna Noelani Natsue Kapuniai and Slade Kolohala Freitas

>> Chanelle Lynn Pualilia Key and John Patrick Vistante

>> David Michael Kidder and Jessica Jean Haag

>> Young Hwoo Kevin Kim and Sarah Kang

>> Losehina Marie Kingston and Edward Joseph Kofler

>> Timothy Matthew Stonney Kitchen and Izabela Miranda Rezende

>> Aoi Kuwahara and Hamsa Shijas Mathilakath

>> Maurice Langford and Erica Celeste Stevenson

>> Antony Glynn Leaver and Anna Siciliano

>> Rachel Rebecca Lee and Hiram Mitsuo Fong Yui Kuewa Mineshima

>> Rachel Marie Leicher and Bo Devin Lancaster

>> Chantelle Leilani Len Wai and Jarvis Jordan Earl Salvador

>> Remy Stephane Laurent Lherault and Olivia Chastan

>> Changming Li and Rong Tang

>> David Edward Logan Jr. and Blake Aleece Backman

>> Christopher Neal Loo and Fatima Joy Amores Tangonan

>> Annie Lui and Gary David Venegas

>> Corry Loggan Mabry and Girlie Carguez Oloroso

>> Jon Kaiden Macdonald and Brianna Isabel Selman

>> Ana Lhee Mallari and Michael Gonzaga Guerrero

>> Eliza Sheryl Martin and Lucyanne Vieira Dantas

>> Jonathan David McCarthy and Audrey Helen Boren

>> Morgen Brooke Meckes and Derek Reed Robertson

>> Joseph Matthew Moquin and Sierra Marie Ughoc

>> Tyler Scott Moser and Aline Diniz

>> Cole Thomas Murphy and Alexis Michelle Cardoza

>> Julian Jien Nadette and Pa Thao

>> Robert Shawn Neville and Alexandra Teece Littlejohn Seifert

>> Quang-Minh Huu Nguyen and Lisa Huong Thien Vo

>> Kathleen Rose Ramos Oiga and Thyrone Domingo Antonio

>> Christina Marie Saludares Paguirigan and Jaime Jr. Ulid Canete

>> Kathryn Maneja Parado and J.C. Michael Fernandez Pagdilao

>> Steven Thomas Patyk and Kelsea Marie Bacci

>> Kesha Lauren Ping and Zachary McKee Womack

>> David Michael Pluff and Sharon Antonia Perkins

>> Alina Patrycja Pochylska and Pawel Witkowski

>> Derrick John Pressley and Jeanulilia Villanueva Tualla

>> Katarina Ronnie Ramaila and Bryan Clark Vidal Bernarte

>> Aloha Lee Pacheco Ramey and Judegar Heramil Basa

>> Jennifer Christine Rimel and Michael Timothy Basham

>> Sean Ruiz Romero and Laraine Ala Sabado Monteroso

>> Kenneth Malcolm Roye and Lyr DeLonde Woods

>> Steven Michael Schaftenaar and Lucy Dina Saleeba

>> Charelle Leilani Senensi-Kapahua and James Edward Land

>> Patricia Lynn Sestito and David Seth Thomas

>> Wai Chee April Sham and Aaron Curtis Anderson

>> Rachel Susan Shepherd and Ben William Spiteri

>> James Lee Mica Sisson and Lei Gonzales Coloma

>> Eric Scott Smith and Shigeki Ito

>> Sarah Louise Smith and Ethan Kaleo-o-ke-kai Padua

>> Luke Eddie St. Clair and Jonelle Cidney Kelikoa‘elakauaikekai Malunay

>> Philip Adam Tansey and Asuka Mari Spangler

>> John Tucker Threatt and Kayla Ann Frost

>> Enrique Torres and Latrice Lynette Basham

>> Esteban Andrés Torres Bernal and Antisa Mariela Ivanisevic

>> Jennifer Van Tuong Bao Tran and Omar Reyes Marqueses

>> Juanramon Gonzalez Trujillo and Tia Dominique Rincon

>> Jason Tima Tuuao and Jana- Renate Moe Timoteo

>> Lancelot Mario Valdez and Jennifer Oquias Bongot

>> Rachel Laurine Valdez and Benjamin Corey Dale

>> Jennifer Nicole Vandecar and Jacob Manuel Santoyo

>> Rachelle Misako Watanabe and Pedro Nono Cacalda Jr.

>> Stephen Hughes Wolfer and Lynda Shirley Bloeser

>> Mark Mak Kuk Wong and Johvanna Napualani Meiko Ahina Kahiona

>> Bradley Steven Woods and Ayushi Sharma

>> Marin Leialoha Hideko Yoshino and Christopher Edward Ellis

Births

Filed on Oahu, Aug. 10-21

>> Emma Soleil Akers

>> Eric Lucas Beals

>> Conrad Atticus Cale

>> Clara Lillian Casey

>> Zachary Kane Dent

>> McIntyre Kaho‘ohanohano Ellis

>> Kaiya Rose Ferreira

>> Faye Helen Nanealani Garfield

>> Arrow Alaka‘i Gibeau

>> William Robert Greene III

>> Lejend Kamaluolono Hooper- Phifer

>> Kai Nalani Jennings

>> Isla Marston Jimenez

>> Kanoa ‘A‘amakualenalena Ka‘ili‘ehu-Akau

>> Samarah Aurorah Kasio

>> Nakoa Kazuma Kihe

>> Elleb Mina Loeak

>> Eva Melia Lono

>> Blessings Peili John-Thomas Wiwo‘olepu‘uwai Lono-Salave‘a

>> Adley Miakoda Ludwig

>> Shane Kaipokahiau Nainoa McMillan

>> Bella-Rosa Kealaonalani Medeiros

>> Caia Rae Melch

>> Troy William Morris

>> Mya Leiko Mounthongdy

>> Colton James Muckey

>> Jacob Greyson Newborn

>> Levy Rae He ‘anela ‘o ta lewa makani a me ta ua Oyama

>> Mason Theophilus Patty

>> Sophie Alohilani Pearson

>> Eliza Anne Rogers

>> Zoey Elizabeth Rose Rowe

>> Aayra Laniakea Shrestha

>> Lily Grace Spicer

>> William Coffin Stainback III

>> Leo Ra‘iarii Kahekili Stevenson

>> Ariana Sachiko Takahashi

>> Judges-Michael Kamakaniokeola Tapeni

>> Andre Romance Vaughn Jr.

>> Victoria Erin Wilson