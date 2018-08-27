Hawaii welcomes back Little League Champions

Honolulu Little League player Sean Yamaguchi signs a baseball for fan Jacob Morris upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League players sign autographs for fans at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League players are welcomed home at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League player Hunter Nishina upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League player Bruce Boucher upon the team's arrival at the airport in Honolulu today.
Honolulu Little League player Tanner Chun upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League player Jace Souza upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League players return today at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Honolulu Little League player Taylin Oana upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
2018 August 27 SPT - HSA PHOTO BY BRUCE ASATO basato@staradvertiser.com
Governor David Ige greets World Little League Champion Honolulu Little League player Ka'olu Holt after a welcoming ceremony at the Diamond Head Group Tour area upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Monday, August 27, 2018.
Honolulu Little League player Caleb Okada upon arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League player Kory Chu upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League player Sean Yamaguchi upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Honolulu Little League players gather at the airport for a souvenir photo with Gov. David Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Mayor Bernard Carvalho.
Honolulu Little League player Aukai Kea gets a welcoming hug upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Honolulu Little League player Mana Lau Kong upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Honolulu Little League players gather at the airport in Honolulu for a welcoming ceremony. Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho speaks at the ceremony.
Honolulu Little League player Aukai Kea upon the team's return home today.
Honolulu Little League players gather at the Diamond Head Group Tour area for a welcoming ceremony today.
Honolulu Little League player Ka'olu Holt upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League players gather at the Diamond Head Group Tour area for a welcoming ceremony by the Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho upon arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
World Little League Champion Honolulu Little League players gather at the Diamond Head Group Tour area for a welcoming ceremony by the Gov. David Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Mayor Bernard Carvalho upon arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Monday, August 27, 2018.
Honolulu Little League players at a welcoming ceremony today after arriving home in Honolulu.
Honolulu Little League coach Gerald Oda upon the team's arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League player Taylin Oana upon the team's arrival at the airport in Honolulu.
Honolulu Little League players make their way from the gate upon arrival at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
Honolulu Little League player Zachary Won upon the team's arrival at the airport in Honolulu today.
Neighbors of Little League World Series Champion Honolulu Little League player Bruce Boucher cheer upon the team's appearance at the airport in Honolulu.
Honolulu Little League coach Gerald Oda today at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.