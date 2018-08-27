Kansas State repeats sweep of Rainbow Wahine volleyball team

If there was a chance for a mulligan, Sunday was it for Hawaii.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

If there was a chance for a mulligan, Sunday was it for Hawaii.

Unlike Saturday’s match that was played in an eerily empty Stan Sheriff Center — with a few family members and boosters, no band, no television and none of the unique atmosphere that has made Rainbow Wahine so envied nationally — Sunday had it all. And it included a chance for redemption after Hawaii had been swept by Kansas State some 17 hours earlier, the first time the Wahine had dropped three consecutive season openers in program history.

Instead, the do-over ended up being a did-it-again with a near carbon copy of an outcome that had the same Set 1 score, a deuce in Set 2 and Hawaii giving up a deciding run midway through Set 3. The Wildcats, waiting out Hurricane Lane since Tuesday, stormed out of Honolulu with a second straight sweep, this one a 25-21, 27-25, 25-19 win that lasted three minutes longer than Saturday’s one-hour, 43-minute match.

Not only did K-State (2-0) defeat Hawaii (0-2) for a third straight meeting, but the Wildcats became the first to take two from the Wahine in a single season in Honolulu since USC in 1993 — coincidentally Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos’ freshman season as a Wahine — and that was in Klum Gym a year before the Sheriff Center opened.

Particularly painful for the crowd of 2,439 was the collapse in Set 2 where the Wahine had five set points, the first when leading 24-20, and couldn’t close.

“It was us being timid, not having that sense of urgency,” said junior Norene Iosia, who played setter and hitter. “They needed five points to hold us off, we needed one to win. There was too much panic, we were panicky (at the end of Set 2).”

Kansas State was anything but when setting other impressive historical marks. It was the first time since UC Santa Barbara in 1992 that Hawaii was swept twice by the same opponent at home and the first time the Wahine were swept to open the season.

Hawaii has little time to turn it around, with home matches against Coastal Carolina (1-2) on Thursday and Friday.

“There’s a lot of stuff to work on,” Wahine senior hitter McKenna Granato said after turning in her second consecutive double-double (11 kills, 12 digs). “For me, it’s blocking and knowing where the ball is.”

After being outblocked 6-2 on Saturday, the Wildcats helped stuff the Wahine’s thoughts of evening the series with a 12-6 edge on Sunday.

For the second straight match, senior hitter Kylee Zumach tormented Hawaii, finishing with 18 kills and 12 digs. Freshman opposite Gloria Mutiri did damage from the right with 10 kills and no errors on 24 swings.

Hawaii’s advantage was 61-45 in digs, led by senior libero Tita Akiu’s 14. Senior setter Faith Ma‘afala added 10 digs to go with 25 assists.

“We’re still looking,” Ah Mow-Santos said of a lineup. “It’s the same as last year, looking for that perfect combination.

“I was hoping for a turnaround today but it was the same things as last night. We need to serve tougher and be better at blocking. We have spent hours, minutes, seconds on blocking in two-a-days and obviously we’re not there.”

It wasn’t for lack of trying that Hawaii sought a successful lineup. Eleven Wahine hit the court, which included Iosia seeing time on the outside as well as setting, and Ma‘afala setting in a traditional 5-1 (five hitters, one setter) and modified 6-2 (six hitters, two setters).

After dropping Set 1, Hawaii’s search for answers meant swapping out middles and hitters. Hawaii, outblocked 6-0 in Set 1, had five in Set 2 when it closed to 14-13.

Close to running out of substitutions, 6-foot-5 junior middle Natasha Burns remained in to serve as the Wahine earned their first tie at 14. By the time Burns returned to the service line, Hawaii had wasted four set points starting at 24-20, with a kill by Burns giving the Wahine their fifth chance at 25-24.

It was not enough. Zumach’s 11th kill tied it for the fourth and final time. UH senior middle Sarah Liva hit long and then was blocked as the Wildcats again won in deuce play to take a 2-0 lead.

Granato had three consecutive kills to open Set 3, proving a spark and some hope. Down 8-6, Kansas State snuffed that with a 6-0 run behind the serving of senior defensive specialist Reilly Killeen (‘Iolani) to take the lead for good at 12-8.