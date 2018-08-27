TODAY
BOWLING
OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division III girls: Assets vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission;
Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Hanalani, 6:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.; University at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific Academy, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin.
OIA East girls: McKinley at Kaimuki. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.
OIA West girls: Campbell at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Kapolei; Pearl City at Aiea; Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Mililani. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros
Double Elimination
Aug. 16
Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings
Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2
Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast
(Australia) 2
Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1
Aug. 17
Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4
Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British
Columbia) 3
Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0,
11 innings
Aug. 18
Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0
Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5
Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings
Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0
Aug. 19
Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1
Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1
Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2
Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3
Monday
Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings
Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated
Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated
Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6,
9 innings, Houston eliminated
Tuesday
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd., weather
Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd., weather
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga), ppd., weather
Wednesday
Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4, Surrey eliminated
Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3, Grosse Pointe eliminated
Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings
Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0,
5 innings
Thursday
Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 5, Barcelona (Spain) 0
Kawaguchi (Japan) 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 0, Guayama eliminated
Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Staten Island (N.Y.) 3, Staten Island eliminated
Saturday
International Championship
Seoul (South Korea) 2, Kawaguchi (Japan) 1
United States Championship
Honolulu 3, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0
Sunday
Third Place
Kawaguchi (Japan) 8, Peachtree City (Ga.) 2
World Championship
Honolulu 3, Seoul (South Korea) 0
Little League World Series Championships
2018—Honolulu 3, Seoul (South Korea) 0
2017—Tokyo 12, Lufkin (Texas) 2, 5 innings
2016—Endwell, N.Y. 2, Seoul, South Korea 1
2015—Tokyo 18, Lewisberry, Pa. 11
2014—South Korea 8, Chicago 4
2013—Tokyo 6, Chula Vista, Calif. 4
2012—Tokyo 12, Goodlettsville, Tenn. 2,
5 innings
2011—Huntington Beach, Calif. 2, Hamamatsu, Japan 1
2010—Tokyo 4, Waipahu, Hawaii 1
2009—Chula Vista, Calif. 6, Taoyuan, Taiwan 3
2008—Waipahu, Hawaii 12, Matamoros, Mexico 3
2007—Warner Robins, Ga. 3, Tokyo
Kitasuna, Japan 2, 8 innings
2006—Columbus, Ga. 2, Kawaguchi City, Japan 1
2005—Ewa Beach, Hawaii 7, Willemstad, Curacao 6, 7 innings
2004—Willemstad, Curucao 5, Thousand Oaks, Calif. 2
2003—Tokyo, Japan 10, Boynton Beach, Fla. 1
2002—Louisville, Ky. 1, Sendai, Japan 0
2001—Tokyo, Japan 2, Apopka, Fla. 1
2000—Maracaibo, Venezuela 3, Bellaire, Texas 2
1999—Osaka, Japan 5, Phenix City, Ala. 0
1998—Toms River, N.J. 12, Kashima, Japan, 9
1997—Guadalupe, Mexico 5, Mission Viejo, Calif. 4
1996—Taiwan 13, Cranston, R.I. 3
1995—Taiwan 17, Spring, Texas 3
1994—Venezuela 4, Northridge, Calif. 3
1993—Long Beach, Calif. 3, Panama 2
1992—Long Beach, Calif. 6, Philippines 0-x
1991—Taiwan 11, Danville, Calif. 0
1990—Taiwan 9, Shippensburg, Pa. 0
1989—Trumbull, Conn. 5, Taiwan 2
1988—Taiwan 10, Pearl City, Hawaii 0
1987—Hua Lian, Taiwan 21, Irvine, Calif. 1
1986—Tainan Park, Taiwan 12, Tucson, Ariz. 0
1985—Seoul, Korea 7, Mexicali, Mexico 1
1984—Seoul, Korea 6, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2
1983—Marietta, Ga. 3, Barahona, Dominican Republic 1
1982—Kirkland, Wash. 6, Chai-Yi-Hsien, Taiwan 0
1981—Tai-Chung, Taiwan 4, Tampa, Fla. 2
1980—Hua Lian, Taiwan 4, Tampa, Fla. 3
1979—Pu-Tzu Town, Taiwan 2, Campbell, Calif. 1
1978—Pin-Tung, Taiwan 11, Danville, Calif. 1
1977—Li-Teh, Taiwan 7, El Cajon, Calif. 2
1976—Tokyo, Japan 10, Campbell, Calif. 3
1975—Lakewood, N.J. 4, Tampa, Fla. 3
1974—Kao Ksiung, Taiwan 12, Red Bluff, Calif. 1
1973—Tainan City, Taiwan 12, Tucson, Ariz. 0
1972—Taipei, Taiwan 6, Hammond, Ind. 0
1971—Tainan, Taiwan 12, Gary, Ind. 3
1970—Wayne, N.J. 2, Campbell, Calif. 0
1969—Taipei, Taiwan 5, Santa Clara, Calif. 0
1968—Wakayama, Japan 1, Richmond, Va. 0
1967—West Tokyo, Japan 4, Chicago, Ill. 1
1966—Houston, Texas 8, West New York, N.J. 2
1965—Windsor Locks, Conn. 3, Stoney Creek, Ontario 1
1964—Staten Island, N.Y. 4, Monterrey, Mexico 0
1963—Granada Hills, Calif. 2, Stratford, Conn. 1
1962—San Jose, Calif. 3, Kankakee, Ill. 0
1961—El Cajon, Calif. 4, El Campo, Texas 2
1960—Levittown, Pa. 5, Fort Worth, Texas 0
1959—Hamtramck, Mich. 12, Auburn, Calif. 0
1958—Monterrey, Mexico 10, Kankakee, Ill. 1
1957—Monterrey, Mexico 4, La Mesa, Calif. 0
1956—Roswell, New Mexico 3, Delaware Township, N.J. 1
1955—Morrisville, Pa. 4, Delaware Township, N.J. 3
1954—Schenectady, N.Y. 7, Colton, Calif. 5
1953—Birmingham, Ala. 1, Schenectady, N.Y. 0
1952—Norwalk, Conn. 4, Monongahela, Pa. 3
1951—Stamford, Conn. 3, Austin, Texas 0
1950—Houston, Texas 2, Bridgeport, Conn. 1
1949—Hammonton, N.J. 5, Pensacola, Fla. 0
1948—Lock Haven, Pa. 6, St. Petersburg, Fla. 5
1947—Williamsport, Pa. 16, Lock Haven, Pa. 7
x-Philippines won final game 15-4, but stripped of title for using over-age and
ineligible players.