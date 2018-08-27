TODAY BOWLING OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH Division III girls: Assets vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m. TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL ILH Division Read More

TODAY

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division III girls: Assets vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission;

Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Hanalani, 6:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.; University at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific Academy, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin.

OIA East girls: McKinley at Kaimuki. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Kapolei; Pearl City at Aiea; Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Mililani. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros



Double Elimination

Aug. 16

Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast

(Australia) 2

Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

Aug. 17

Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British

Columbia) 3

Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0,

11 innings

Aug. 18

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

Aug. 19

Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday

Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6,

9 innings, Houston eliminated

Tuesday

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd., weather

Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd., weather

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga), ppd., weather

Wednesday

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4, Surrey eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3, Grosse Pointe eliminated

Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings

Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0,

5 innings

Thursday

Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 5, Barcelona (Spain) 0

Kawaguchi (Japan) 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 0, Guayama eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Staten Island (N.Y.) 3, Staten Island eliminated

Saturday

International Championship

Seoul (South Korea) 2, Kawaguchi (Japan) 1

United States Championship

Honolulu 3, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0

Sunday

Third Place

Kawaguchi (Japan) 8, Peachtree City (Ga.) 2

World Championship

Honolulu 3, Seoul (South Korea) 0

Little League World Series Championships

2018—Honolulu 3, Seoul (South Korea) 0

2017—Tokyo 12, Lufkin (Texas) 2, 5 innings

2016—Endwell, N.Y. 2, Seoul, South Korea 1

2015—Tokyo 18, Lewisberry, Pa. 11

2014—South Korea 8, Chicago 4

2013—Tokyo 6, Chula Vista, Calif. 4

2012—Tokyo 12, Goodlettsville, Tenn. 2,

5 innings

2011—Huntington Beach, Calif. 2, Hamamatsu, Japan 1

2010—Tokyo 4, Waipahu, Hawaii 1

2009—Chula Vista, Calif. 6, Taoyuan, Taiwan 3

2008—Waipahu, Hawaii 12, Matamoros, Mexico 3

2007—Warner Robins, Ga. 3, Tokyo

Kitasuna, Japan 2, 8 innings

2006—Columbus, Ga. 2, Kawaguchi City, Japan 1

2005—Ewa Beach, Hawaii 7, Willemstad, Curacao 6, 7 innings

2004—Willemstad, Curucao 5, Thousand Oaks, Calif. 2

2003—Tokyo, Japan 10, Boynton Beach, Fla. 1

2002—Louisville, Ky. 1, Sendai, Japan 0

2001—Tokyo, Japan 2, Apopka, Fla. 1

2000—Maracaibo, Venezuela 3, Bellaire, Texas 2

1999—Osaka, Japan 5, Phenix City, Ala. 0

1998—Toms River, N.J. 12, Kashima, Japan, 9

1997—Guadalupe, Mexico 5, Mission Viejo, Calif. 4

1996—Taiwan 13, Cranston, R.I. 3

1995—Taiwan 17, Spring, Texas 3

1994—Venezuela 4, Northridge, Calif. 3

1993—Long Beach, Calif. 3, Panama 2

1992—Long Beach, Calif. 6, Philippines 0-x

1991—Taiwan 11, Danville, Calif. 0

1990—Taiwan 9, Shippensburg, Pa. 0

1989—Trumbull, Conn. 5, Taiwan 2

1988—Taiwan 10, Pearl City, Hawaii 0

1987—Hua Lian, Taiwan 21, Irvine, Calif. 1

1986—Tainan Park, Taiwan 12, Tucson, Ariz. 0

1985—Seoul, Korea 7, Mexicali, Mexico 1

1984—Seoul, Korea 6, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2

1983—Marietta, Ga. 3, Barahona, Dominican Republic 1

1982—Kirkland, Wash. 6, Chai-Yi-Hsien, Taiwan 0

1981—Tai-Chung, Taiwan 4, Tampa, Fla. 2

1980—Hua Lian, Taiwan 4, Tampa, Fla. 3

1979—Pu-Tzu Town, Taiwan 2, Campbell, Calif. 1

1978—Pin-Tung, Taiwan 11, Danville, Calif. 1

1977—Li-Teh, Taiwan 7, El Cajon, Calif. 2

1976—Tokyo, Japan 10, Campbell, Calif. 3

1975—Lakewood, N.J. 4, Tampa, Fla. 3

1974—Kao Ksiung, Taiwan 12, Red Bluff, Calif. 1

1973—Tainan City, Taiwan 12, Tucson, Ariz. 0

1972—Taipei, Taiwan 6, Hammond, Ind. 0

1971—Tainan, Taiwan 12, Gary, Ind. 3

1970—Wayne, N.J. 2, Campbell, Calif. 0

1969—Taipei, Taiwan 5, Santa Clara, Calif. 0

1968—Wakayama, Japan 1, Richmond, Va. 0

1967—West Tokyo, Japan 4, Chicago, Ill. 1

1966—Houston, Texas 8, West New York, N.J. 2

1965—Windsor Locks, Conn. 3, Stoney Creek, Ontario 1

1964—Staten Island, N.Y. 4, Monterrey, Mexico 0

1963—Granada Hills, Calif. 2, Stratford, Conn. 1

1962—San Jose, Calif. 3, Kankakee, Ill. 0

1961—El Cajon, Calif. 4, El Campo, Texas 2

1960—Levittown, Pa. 5, Fort Worth, Texas 0

1959—Hamtramck, Mich. 12, Auburn, Calif. 0

1958—Monterrey, Mexico 10, Kankakee, Ill. 1

1957—Monterrey, Mexico 4, La Mesa, Calif. 0

1956—Roswell, New Mexico 3, Delaware Township, N.J. 1

1955—Morrisville, Pa. 4, Delaware Township, N.J. 3

1954—Schenectady, N.Y. 7, Colton, Calif. 5

1953—Birmingham, Ala. 1, Schenectady, N.Y. 0

1952—Norwalk, Conn. 4, Monongahela, Pa. 3

1951—Stamford, Conn. 3, Austin, Texas 0

1950—Houston, Texas 2, Bridgeport, Conn. 1

1949—Hammonton, N.J. 5, Pensacola, Fla. 0

1948—Lock Haven, Pa. 6, St. Petersburg, Fla. 5

1947—Williamsport, Pa. 16, Lock Haven, Pa. 7

x-Philippines won final game 15-4, but stripped of title for using over-age and

ineligible players.