 Flash flood warning in effect for Kauai
August 27, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News| Weather

Flash flood warning in effect for Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 12:34pm

  • NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC AGENCY

    A composite satellite image taken at 11:30 a.m. today shows heavy moisture over Kauai.

ADVERTISING

A flash flood warning has been posted for Kauai after radar and rain gauges showed heavy rainfall over parts of the island.

The warning lasts until 2:45 p.m. but may be extended.

Additionally, the state Department of Education said that Hanalei Elementary has been closed due to the heavy rains, unpredictable river levels and road conditions. Students of Kapaa Middle and High schools, who live in Hanalei, Wainiha and Heana, were being released early and dropped off at their bus stops.

At 11:38 a.m., heavy rain was occurring over central and north Kauai. The Hanalei rain gauge reported a rate over 4 inches an hour, according to the National Weather Service. The Hanalei River is expected to rise significantly and may soon cover Kuhio Highway, forecasters said.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low-lying areas, and anyone in the affected areas prone to flooding should move to higher ground immediately.

PREVIOUS STORY
Residents dealt losses from Lane should contact insurer immediately, group says
NEXT STORY
Blood Bank of Hawaii in desperate need of donors
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING