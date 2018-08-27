Flash flood warning in effect for Kauai

A flash flood warning has been posted for Kauai after radar and rain gauges showed heavy rainfall over parts of the island.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A flash flood warning has been posted for Kauai after radar and rain gauges showed heavy rainfall over parts of the island.

The warning lasts until 2:45 p.m. but may be extended.

Additionally, the state Department of Education said that Hanalei Elementary has been closed due to the heavy rains, unpredictable river levels and road conditions. Students of Kapaa Middle and High schools, who live in Hanalei, Wainiha and Heana, were being released early and dropped off at their bus stops.

At 11:38 a.m., heavy rain was occurring over central and north Kauai. The Hanalei rain gauge reported a rate over 4 inches an hour, according to the National Weather Service. The Hanalei River is expected to rise significantly and may soon cover Kuhio Highway, forecasters said.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low-lying areas, and anyone in the affected areas prone to flooding should move to higher ground immediately.