Tropical Storm Miriam strengthens overnight in Eastern Pacific

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 6:06am

    The forecast track for Tropical Storm Miriam as of 5 a.m. Monday.

Tropical Storm Miriam strengthened overnight after forming Sunday in the eastern Pacific.

Miriam was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph — up 5 mpg since Sunday night — and was located about 1,673 miles east-southeast of Hilo and moving west at 14 mph as of 5 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the National Hurricane Center. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the west-northwest on Thursday.

Weather officials expect Miriam to reach hurricane strength tonight or Tuesday and approach the Central Pacific basin late Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Miriam’s center.

Meanwhile, Lane returned to tropical storm strength from a tropical depression overnight and was moving west and away from the main Hawaiian Islands at 8 mph. As of 5 a.m. today, Lane was 520 miles west-southwest of Honolulu with winds at 40 mph.

