 Abby Huntsman joining ‘The View’ in season 22 as co-host
August 28, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

Abby Huntsman joining ‘The View’ in season 22 as co-host

Associated Press
August 28, 2018
Updated August 28, 2018 11:47am

  • COURTESY ABC

    Abby Huntsman, newly-named co-host of the daytime talk show “The View.” The talk show launches its 22nd season on Sept. 4.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Former “Fox & Friends Weekend” host Abby Huntsman is joining “The View.”

In a statement today, Huntsman said she was excited to return to her professional roots at ABC, where she began her journalism career.

She’ll be working as a co-host with “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts including Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain.

Huntsman shares family political credentials with Meghan McCain: Huntsman’s father, Jon, is U.S. ambassador to Russia.

“The View” launches its 22nd season next Tuesday, Sept. 4. Guests announced for the season include former Secretary of State John Kerry, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Taraji P. Henson and porn actress Stormy Daniels.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Faith Hill to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING