 Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Faith Hill to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral
August 28, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Faith Hill to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral

Associated Press
August 28, 2018
Updated August 28, 2018 11:36am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles in June. Grande will perform at the funeral for Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Ariana Grande will be among the performers who will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at her funeral on Friday.

Grande will be among entertainers Steve Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more.

Franklin’s rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says Franklin met Grande when the two performed at the White House in 2014 for then President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as part of the “Women of Soul” concert. Quinn says Franklin enjoyed meeting Grande at the time. Franklin’s family was moved by Grande’s performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” after Franklin’s Aug. 16 death.

Grande performed the song with The Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Besides performers, speakers include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson.

PREVIOUS STORY
Texas entrepreneur says he’ll sell 3D-printed gun plans despite ruling
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING