As Kauai is pounded by rain, some Koloa residents urged to evacuate

Residents of flood-prone areas of Koloa were being urged to evacuate their homes today following reports of rising stream levels on Kauai.

Heavy ponding and hazardous conditions were being reported across the island, and the National Weather Service extended a Flash Flood Warning for Kauai until 5:30 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch for the island remains in effect through this afternoon.

A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas, while a Flash Flood Watch means those conditions may develop.

At 11:12 a.m. the National Weather Service reported that radar and rain gauges indicated that precipitation eased slightly but that runoff levels remained “very high” in most of the rivers and streams on the island.

“Hanalei River is flowing well out of its banks and Kuhio Highway remains inundated from the Hanalei Bridge to Hanalei town,” weather officials said.

County officials said those who live on Aloha Place, Waihohonou Road and part of Wailaau Road were being strongly advised to evacuate the area as a safety precaution. A shelter was opened at the Kalaheo Neighborhood Center.

Officials said some roads were closed due to hazardous conditions, including Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge. The convoy between Waikoko and Wainiha remains closed until further notice.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said Polihale State Park and the Marina, Kaumualii and Old Smith’s Landing sections of Wailua River State Park were closed due to heavy rains and flooding.

Haena State Park and the east end of Napali Coast State Wilderness Park, which were damaged during April Floods, are being flooded again and remain closed, officials said.

Alaka‘i O Kaua‘i Public Charter School was closed today due to weather conditions.

In addition, the state Department of Education announced that Hanalei Elementary School was closed, as was the satellite school located at the Hanalei Colony Resort. Bus services for Kapaa Middle School and Kapaa High School students who live in Hanalei, Wainiha and Haena were not operating, either.