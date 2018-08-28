Firefighters put out early morning fire at Moiliili apartment building

Honolulu firefighters responded to an early morning fire today at a two-story apartment building in Moiliili.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu firefighters responded to an early morning fire today at a two-story apartment building in Moiliili.

At 1:33 a.m. today, 11 units staffed with 43 personnel responded to the fire at 713 Hausten St. Upon arrival five minutes later, firefighters found the second floor fully involved with fire. Three families with a total of 12 occupants were alerted to the fire and safely escaped without injuries.

The fire was brought under control at 2:18 a.m. and fully extinguished at 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Estimated damages were not immediately available. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.