High bacteria levels at Moana Beach in Waikiki

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
August 28, 2018
Updated August 28, 2018 5:15pm
The state Health Department late this afternoon issued a high bacteria advisory for Moana Beach fronting the Moana Surfrider in Waikiki.

During routine beach monitoring, staff from the Clean Water Branch found levels of enterococci at Moana Beach at 238 per 100 milliliters, higher than the threshold of 130 (per 100 milliliters) during routine beach monitoring.

High levels of enterococci indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water, according to the state Health Department. Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make one ill, particularly children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

While these swimming-related illnesses can be unpleasant, they usually require little or no treatment or get better quickly upon treatment, with no long-term health effects.

Signs have been posted at the beach. Updates are available at this link.

