Likelike townbound lanes to remain closed through rush hour

The Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway are expected to remain closed throughout the morning and possibly into the afternoon as crews work to clear debris from multiple landslides blocking the roadway in Kalihi.

Tim Sakahara, spokesman of the Hawaii Department of Transportation, advised motorists to use the H-3 freeway or the Pali Highway.

Police had reported debris and flooding blocking the roadway on the Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway between Valley View Drive and Nalanieha Street at about 4:14 a.m.

Crews planned to set up a contraflow lane but three more landslides occurred in the area.