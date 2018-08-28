Man suspected of stealing police SUV, leading officers on islandwide chase is arrested

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man in Waiahole today after he allegedly stole a police subsidized vehicle in Kaimuki on Monday and led police on an islandwide chase.

Spokeswoman Michelle Yu said the suspect was located on Waiahole Valley Road shortly before 10 a.m.

“He was taken into custody for a contempt warrant and has been transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder,” she said.

Police initially responded to a call of a suspicious man near 10th Avenue at about 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Police detained the suspect on suspicion of theft when he asked to use the bathroom. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said officers allowed him a bathroom break.

Instead, the suspect jumped into the police vehicle, a dark blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner, and fled.

He was spotted operating the stolen police vehicle near Foodland Beretania and allegedly struck a Love’s Bakery delivery truck near the grocery store.

Ballard said the officer whose sport utility vehicle was stolen fired a single round at the suspect near Foodland, possibly injuring him in the left shoulder.

The perpetrator allegedly struck the officer with the 4Runner and continued to flee. Police said the officer sustained shoulder and possible knee injuries.

Police said the suspect ditched the vehicle at Waiahole Homestead Road and fled on foot.