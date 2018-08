Police have initiated a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found unresponsive in the Ala Moana area early today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police have initiated a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found unresponsive in the Ala Moana area early today.

Police said an anonymous person called 911 of an unconscious man near a bus stop with blunt-force injuries to most of his body sometime before 4:15 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the man to a hospital in critical condition where he died.

There are no arrests at this time.