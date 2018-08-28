 Police seek public’s help identifying Kapoho burglary suspects
  • HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Two burglary suspects were seen on a Kapoho business surveillance video.

Hawaii island police seek the public’s help in identifying the burglary suspects of a Kapoho business in the Puna district.

The two, male suspects were captured on surveillance during multiple burglaries of the business. One, with light-colored hair, is dressed in gray, gym shorts and a T-shirt, with a bandana around the top of his head, carrying a backpack. The other, also carrying a backpack, appears to be wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap.

Police ask anyone with information on the identities of the suspects to call Officer Bryson Pilor at the Pahoa Police Station number 965-2716 or the department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

