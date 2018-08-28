 Pacific plastics activist will present book and film at free event
August 28, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Pacific plastics activist will present book and film at free event

By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 28, 2018 12:05 am 
Talk about reuse: In 2008, Marcus Eriksen and Joel Paschal drifted from California to Hawaii on a raft made of 15,000 plastic bottles. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –