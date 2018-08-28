 Exemption from jury duty begins at age 80 in Hawaii
August 28, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Exemption from jury duty begins at age 80 in Hawaii

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 27, 2018 at 10:13 pm
Question: I was surprised to get a letter for jury duty. I am 75 years old and in ill health. Can I get a pass? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –