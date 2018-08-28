 Wailana patrons lament imminent closing of restaurant
August 28, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Wailana patrons lament imminent closing of restaurant

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 27, 2018 at 10:03 pm
Loyal patrons returned to Wailana Coffee House on Sunday to savor their foreshortened time with the modest, Polynesian-themed restaurant, which will soon become a wistful memory. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –