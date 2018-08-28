Little League World Series champs return to school

Members of the World
Champion Little League
team who attend Kamehameha
were honored
with a ceremony in the
Kamehameha Middle
School gymnasium on
Tuesday.
Two days after winning the LLWS in Williamsport, Pa., and a day removed from a rousing homecoming at the airport, the celebration of Hawaii’s third world title stretched into the start of the school year for the players.
On the far right having a good laugh is Kamehameha Kapalama Middle School principal Kula Gaughen-Haili.
Kamehameha Kapalama Middle School principal Kula Gaughen-Haili takes a selfie with the students.
Although the school year started while the team was on the road, Sam Kea said the players kept in touch with teachers via e-mail.
From left to right: Caleb Okada (4), Ka’olu Holt (14) and Aukai Kea (23) of the World Champion Little League team who attend Kamehameha. The other students were Bruce Boucher (17) and John "Nainoa" de la Cruz (10).
In the front row are the parents (l-r) Miki and Shane de la Cruz, Maile Holt, Liane and Sam Kea (and younger brother Aina, 9), Mark and Kristin Boucher and Mel Okada.
After the excitement of the ceremony ended, family and school officials hugged each other.
After a prayer and a last round of hugs and handshakes with their families, five of Hawaii’s newest celebrities headed away from the gym, five boys walking to class.