 Tecklenburg, Grant win PacWest honors
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 28, 2018 12:05 am 
Chaminade outside hitter Emma Tecklenburg was named the PacWest volleyball player of the week and Hawaii Hilo libero Mina Grant the defender of the week, the conference announced Monday. Read More

