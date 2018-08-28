 Kamehameha-Hawaii grad Kaiulani Ahuna named national player of the week
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 28, 2018
Updated August 28, 2018 3:05pm

    UC Riverside senior outside hitter Kaiulani Ahuna was named national player of the week after breaking two program records over the weekend.

UC Riverside senior Kaiulani Ahuna, a Kamehameha-Hawaii graduate, was named American Volleyball Coaches Association player of the week today.

The national honor comes after the outside hitter broke two program records over the weekend. She broke the program record for kills in the rally scoring era with 30 in a win over Montana on Friday and then followed up with 33 kills on Saturday in a loss to Eastern Washington.

Ahuna, who helped UC Riverside to a 2-1 showing over the weekend, is leading the nation with 80 total kills and a 6.67 kills per set average. Ahuna was named Big West player of the week on Monday.

