Kamehameha-Hawaii grad Kaiulani Ahuna named national player of the week

SHARE















ADVERTISING

UC Riverside senior Kaiulani Ahuna, a Kamehameha-Hawaii graduate, was named American Volleyball Coaches Association player of the week today.

The national honor comes after the outside hitter broke two program records over the weekend. She broke the program record for kills in the rally scoring era with 30 in a win over Montana on Friday and then followed up with 33 kills on Saturday in a loss to Eastern Washington.

Ahuna, who helped UC Riverside to a 2-1 showing over the weekend, is leading the nation with 80 total kills and a 6.67 kills per set average. Ahuna was named Big West player of the week on Monday.