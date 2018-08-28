 Phillies get Jose Bautista from Mets
Associated Press
August 28, 2018
Updated August 28, 2018 10:57am

    New York Mets slugger Jose Bautista hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 22 in New York.

PHILADELPHIA >> The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran slugger Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named later or cash.

Bautista batted .196 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs for the Braves and Mets this season. The Phillies enter tonight’s game against Washington 3½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

A six-time All-Star for Toronto between 2010-2015, Bautista has 342 career homers. The right-handed hitter is expected to come off the bench for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has been active, acquiring infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and two-time All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos last month and first baseman Justin Bour and lefty reliever Luis Avilan in August.

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Bautista.

