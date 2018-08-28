 Titans acquire linebacker Correa, Mariota’s teammate at Saint Louis
    Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa ran a drill, June 13, during a practice at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills, Md. The Tennessee Titans have acquired Correa from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick. The Titans announced the trade today.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. >> The Tennessee Titans have acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens, reuniting the Saint Louis product with his former high school teammate Marcus Mariota.

The Titans announced the trade today, with Tennessee giving up a 2019 sixth-round pick, according to reports.

Correa was the 42nd pick overall in 2016 out of Boise State, and the 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker started four of his 25 games with Baltimore.

The linebacker had 20 sacks and 31½ tackles for loss at Boise State.

Titans quarterback Mariota was drafted in 2015.

