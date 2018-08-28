Flash flood warnings are in effect for Oahu, Kauai; townbound Likelike Highway lanes close

Heavy rains this morning prompted flash flood warnings for Kauai and Oahu forced the closure of the townbound lanes of Likelike Highway.

Flooding and roadway debris forced police to close the townbound lanes of Likelike Highway between Valley View Drive and Nalanieha Street.

At 4:14 a.m. police reported Likelike Highway townbound between Valley View Drive and Nalanieha Street is blocked due to flooding and debris on the roadway. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour over the area.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Salt Lake, Kailua, Manoa, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Hawaii Kai, Moanalua and Palolo.

The warning is in effect through 7:15 a.m.

An earlier flash flood warning for Kauai has been extended until 8:30 a.m. as heavy rains continue across the island.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Lihue, Kilauea, Anahola, Mana, Hanalei, Na Pali State Park, Omao, Barking Sands, Wainiha, North Fork Wailua Trails, Moloaa and Waimea.