Tropical Storm Miriam expected to become a hurricane later this week

Tropical Storm Miriam continues on a westward track this morning with no change in strength.

Located about 1,355 miles east-southeast of Hilo and headed west at 14 mph, Miriam was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph at 5 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect Miriam to continue moving west through Wednesday, turning northwest Thursday, and likely becoming a hurricane Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Miriam’s center.