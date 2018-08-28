Tropical Storm Miriam expected to become a hurricane later this week

ADVERTISING
Tropical Storm Miriam continues on a westward track this morning with no change in strength.
Located about 1,355 miles east-southeast of Hilo and headed west at 14 mph, Miriam was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph at 5 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters expect Miriam to continue moving west through Wednesday, turning northwest Thursday, and likely becoming a hurricane Wednesday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Miriam’s center.