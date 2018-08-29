 Amid service outage, Wainiha residents asked to conserve water
August 29, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Top News

Amid service outage, Wainiha residents asked to conserve water

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 9:45am
ADVERTISING

The Kauai Department of Water is offering potable water while asking Wainiha residents to conserve water due to an outage on Powerhouse Road.

DOW personnel began conducting water system assessments in Wainiha this morning. While they have confirmed the water service outage is currently affecting customers on Powerhouse Road, all Wainiha residents are asked to conserve water until further notice.

Potable water for Wainiha residents is available from two hydrant connections fitted with faucets at the intersection of Powerhouse Road and Kuhio Highway in Wainiha. A trailer-mounted water tank stationed at the Hanalei Colony Resort’s parking lot at 5-7130 Kuhio Highway is also available to residents. Customers should bring their own water containers.

Updates are available on Kauai DOW’s Facebook page.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump says McGahn to leave White House after Kavanaugh vote
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING