Amid service outage, Wainiha residents asked to conserve water

The Kauai Department of Water is offering potable water while asking Wainiha residents to conserve water due to an outage on Powerhouse Road.

DOW personnel began conducting water system assessments in Wainiha this morning. While they have confirmed the water service outage is currently affecting customers on Powerhouse Road, all Wainiha residents are asked to conserve water until further notice.

Potable water for Wainiha residents is available from two hydrant connections fitted with faucets at the intersection of Powerhouse Road and Kuhio Highway in Wainiha. A trailer-mounted water tank stationed at the Hanalei Colony Resort’s parking lot at 5-7130 Kuhio Highway is also available to residents. Customers should bring their own water containers.

Updates are available on Kauai DOW’s Facebook page.