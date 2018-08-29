Former Wheeler soldier pleads guilty to aiding ISIS

Former Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Erik Kang, 35, pled guilty this morning in federal court to attempting to aid ISIS and its war on terror and faces 25 years in federal prison.

Kang’s sentence is scheduled to be reviewed on Dec. 10 by Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway.

“In federal court, a 25-year sentence is a 25-year sentence,” said Kang’s court-appointed attorney, Birney B. Bervar.

If he had not pled guilty, Kang faced the possibility of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“He’s accepting responsibility,” Bervar told reporters outside U.S. District Court. “… He may have more to say at sentencing.”

Kang stood before Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield this morning in a white, short-sleeved jumpsuit that revealed heavy tattoos on both his arms. His feet were shackled, along with his hands that were chained around his waist.

Mansfield rejected a request by Bervar that Kang’s hands be released for the court session. Instead, Kang had to hold up his right hand to his waist as he was sworn in for the proceeding, which required Kang to answer at several points that he understood the accusations against him and the ramifications of pleading guilty.

Kang admitted in court that he provided classified information and a drone and starred in a supposed ISIS combat training video when he met with FBI agents posing as ISIS representatives, an ISIS combat trainer and a sheik from July 6-8, 2017.

The meetings occurred at Kang’s off-base home in an undisclosed residential neighborhood on Oahu.

After the hearing, he was taken back into custody. If Mollway accepts the terms of Kang’s plea agreement, it will be up to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to determine where he serves his sentence.