  • Wednesday, August 29, 2018
  • 87°

Top News

Hanalei Bridge reopens, convoys available this morning

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 11:05am
ADVERTISING

The state Department of Transportation reopened Hanalei Bridge, as well as Kuhio Highway through Hanalei town this morning.

Crews completed cleaning mud and debris from Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha this morning. A convoy will be available from Wainiha to Waikoko at 9:30 a.m., and another to Wainiha at 10 a.m. The rest of the day will be on the Monday to Saturday schedule.

HDOT has been responding to flooding events on Kauai since late Monday, which resulted in the closure of Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Bridge and the road between Waikoko and Wainiha.

Updates are available on HDOT’s Twitter and Facebook.

PREVIOUS STORY
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to play King Kamehameha in new movie
NEXT STORY
Venus wins at U.S. Open, could meet Serena in 3rd round
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up