Hanalei Bridge reopens, convoys available this morning

The state Department of Transportation reopened Hanalei Bridge, as well as Kuhio Highway through Hanalei town this morning.

Crews completed cleaning mud and debris from Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha this morning. A convoy will be available from Wainiha to Waikoko at 9:30 a.m., and another to Wainiha at 10 a.m. The rest of the day will be on the Monday to Saturday schedule.

HDOT has been responding to flooding events on Kauai since late Monday, which resulted in the closure of Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Bridge and the road between Waikoko and Wainiha.

Updates are available on HDOT’s Twitter and Facebook.