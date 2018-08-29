  • Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Health department issues high bacteria advisory for Pokai Bay

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 5:07pm

    Board surfers and a stand-up paddler wait for the next set at Pokai Bay in Waianae. The state Health Department issued a high bacteria advisory late this afternoon and advised people to stay out of the waters.

The state Health Department issued a high bacteria advisory late this afternoon for Pokai Bay on Oahu.

Levels of 2005 per 100 milliliters of enterococci, 15 times higher than the threshold, have been detected at Pokai Bay during routine beach monitoring by the department’s Clean Water Branch.

The enterococci levels indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water.

Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make one ill, the department said, particularly children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Fortunately, while swimming-related illnesses can be unpleasant, they require little or no treatment or get better quickly upon treatment, with no long-term health effects.

Signs have been posted at the beach, and the advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold of 130 enterococci per 100 milliliters.

For updates, visit this link.

