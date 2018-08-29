Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen expected in Honolulu for disaster response briefings

Federal officials announced that U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen is traveling to Honolulu to be briefed on recovery efforts for former-Hurricane Lane and the Kilauea eruption.

Nielsen will meet with Gov. David Ige and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long and answer questions from the media at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the FEMA Honolulu Joint Field Office.

They will also meet with FEMA employees and thank them for their efforts in preparing for former-Hurricane Lane while simultaneously responding to the destruction caused by the Kilauea eruption.

