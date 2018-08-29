  • Wednesday, August 29, 2018
HPD continuing random DUI checkpoints through October

Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 2:25pm

    Honolulu Police officers direct traffic as they manned a DUI checkpoint on Monsarrat Ave in 2008. While summer is coming to a close, the Honolulu Police Department said it will continue to set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations throughout September and October.

While summer is coming to a close, the Honolulu Police Department said today it will continue to set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations throughout September and October.

The effort is part of an ongoing initiative to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

HPD reminds the public that drinking and driving can result in serious consequences, and strongly urges drivers to think before getting behind the wheel.

The legal drinking age is 21, and promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison.

