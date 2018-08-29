HPD continuing random DUI checkpoints through October

While summer is coming to a close, the Honolulu Police Department said today it will continue to set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations throughout September and October.

The effort is part of an ongoing initiative to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

HPD reminds the public that drinking and driving can result in serious consequences, and strongly urges drivers to think before getting behind the wheel.

The legal drinking age is 21, and promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison.