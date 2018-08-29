  • Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Kauai police in standoff with man in Kekaha

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 4:06pm
Kauai officials are warning the public to avoid Elepaio Road in Kekaha this afternoon because police are in a standoff with a man who refuses to come out of his home.

Kim Tamaoka, county spokeswoman, said in an email at about 3:20 p.m. that officers at the scene have established a perimeter and crisis negotiators were on their way.

The West Kauai Community Plan open house that is scheduled for today at the Kekaha Neighborhood Center has been cancelled because of the standoff in the area.

She said the public will be updated when more information is available.

