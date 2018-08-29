Police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in fatal beating at Kapiolani Boulevard bus stop

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man this afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly beating a 49-year-old man to death at an Ala Moana-area bus stop.

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man this afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly beating a 49-year-old man to death at an Ala Moana-area bus stop.

The 39-year-old is one of two male suspects who allegedly assaulted the man at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday near the defunct Stats Sports Bar at 1687 Kapiolani Blvd., police said.

The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died. He had contusions and lacerations to numerous parts of his body, police said.

During their investigation, officers were able to identify one of the suspects and arrested him at 12:30 p.m.