  • Wednesday, August 29, 2018
  • 86°

Top News

Police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in fatal beating at Kapiolani Boulevard bus stop

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 5:05pm

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police initiated a second-degree murder investigation Tuesday after a man was found unresponsive near 1687 Kapiolani Blvd. between Club Femme Nu and a 7-Eleven.

ADVERTISING

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man this afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly beating a 49-year-old man to death at an Ala Moana-area bus stop.

The 39-year-old is one of two male suspects who allegedly assaulted the man at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday near the defunct Stats Sports Bar at 1687 Kapiolani Blvd., police said.

The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died. He had contusions and lacerations to numerous parts of his body, police said.

During their investigation, officers were able to identify one of the suspects and arrested him at 12:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY
Widely used diabetes drug can cause flesh-eating genital infection
NEXT STORY
Health department issues high bacteria advisory for Pokai Bay
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up