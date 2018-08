Emergency Medical Services transported a 34-year-old man to a hospital after he was electrocuted in Kapolei.

Emergency Medical Services responded to a business establishment on Opule Street at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday where an electrical worker sustained burns to his upper body and extremities.

Paramedics treated and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.