 Tropical Storm Norman forms over eastern Pacific; could become hurricane
Associated Press
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 1:18am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Norman has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and forecasters say it could become a hurricane on Wednesday.

But the storm is far from land and no coastal watches or warning are in effect.

The National Hurricane Center said Norman was located 455 miles (730 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California Tuesday night and was moving west-north west at 10 mph (17 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

The center said Norman could become a hurricane Wednesday and a major hurricane by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Miriam churned over the eastern Pacific with maximum winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

It was located 1,230 miles (1,980 miles) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

